Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Catch Chain-snatcher After Chase, Accomplice At Large

Police personnel attached to the central crime branch unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police succeeded in apprehending a notorious chain snatcher after a Bollywood-style chase in the Irani Basti area of Ambivali near Kalyan. The accused identified as Ali Hasan Afsar alias Abu Jaffrey, 24, was involved in a spate of chain and mobile theft cases in Thane, Kalyan, Mira Road, Kashimira, Vasai, Nallasopara and even Mehsana in Gujarat.

The accused moved around in a bike with a pillion rider and targeted morning walkers to snatch their chains or mobiles before speeding away. After three snatching cases were reported in a single day, the crime branch team led by police inspector Rahul Raakh and API Dattatray Sarak was deputed to conduct parallel investigations and nab the culprits.

Cops chase and nab the culprits

Based on input by informers and footages captured by closed circuit television (CCTV) camera’s installed near the crime scene and possible getaway routes, the team got a lead that one of the suspects belonged to the Irani Basti which is considered as sensitive area and there were several occasions when cops had to face ire of mob when they went there to nab the accused.

The team laid a trap outside his tenement behind a bakery. However, Jaffrey got a whiff about the presence of the police team and fled by jumping out from the window, heading towards the jungle area. Despite a hot chase Jaffrey could not be found. However, police personnel- Shivaji Patil spotted some movement in a swamp.

Accused was involved in 11 cases of theft

Patil jumped in the swamp and overpowered the history-sheeter in a scuffle that followed. During interrogations, the accused confessed to his involvement in 11 offences including seven chain stanching, 2 mobile snatching and 2 bike lifting cases. The police also recovered stolen goods worth ₹5.90 lakh including gold chains weighing 71 grams, 2 mobile phones and 2 motor-cycles. An offence under section 392 and 379 of the IPC has been registered against the accused who has been remanded to custody. However, his accomplice is still at large.