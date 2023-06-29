Mumbai: Alert Rickshaw Driver Aids In Nabbing Chain-Snatcher

recovered |

An auto-rickshaw driver’s prompt intervention helped the Borivali police arrest a chain-snatching suspect on June 27.

The incident occurred when a man snatched a gold chain from a blind woman crossing the road. The woman’s cries for help prompted bystanders to contact the police, but Jaywant Kasurde, the auto-rickshaw driver, chased the culprit and caught him before delivering him to the police station.

Chain-snatcher arrested, chain recovered from him

The police arrested the suspect, Abujar Rehman, 36, and seized 8gm of a gold chain worth Rs40,000 from him. Further investigations revealed Rehman’s involvement in 11 similar cases across the city.

Investigating officer Namdev Jadhav praised Kasurde’s bravery, stating, “Not only did he come to the aid of the blind woman, he also apprehended the suspect, ensuring the situation remained peaceful.”

Rehman has been charged under section 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code, and the court has granted the police three days of custody for further questioning.