Mira Bhayandar: Aakrosh Morcha organised against love & land jihad

The protestors marched for about 3km from the Golden Nest Circle to SK Stone Junction.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
A Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha rally was held in Mira Road on Sunday in protest against ‘love jihad’ and ‘land jihad’ under the aegis of the Sakal Hindu Samaj.

The protestors marched for about 3km from the Golden Nest Circle to SK Stone Junction. Among those at the rally were Hindu Human Rights leader Kajal Didi Hindustani, legislators Nilesh Rane, Geeta Jain, city BJP chief advocate Ravi Vyas, local leaders, former corporators and activists from the BJP.

article-image

Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha was held earlier this year in Dadar wherein the demonstrators demanded law against 'love and land jihad', ban on term 'halal' on all products sold. They also called for plan of economic and social boycott of Muslims.

The rally was organised Sakal Hindu Samaj, Mumbai, a pan right wing group; the demonstrators walked from Shivaji Park to Kamgar Maidan in Prabhadevi where a meeting was addressed.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar, Raj Purohit, and some from Shiv Sena attended the meeting besides Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

