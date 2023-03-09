Over 1 lakh 'Love Jihad' cases in Maharashtra; govt won't allow repeat of Shraddha Walkar-like case: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiOver 1 lakh 'Love Jihad' cases in Maharashtra; govt won't allow repeat of Shraddha Walkar-like case: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Mangal Prabhat Lodha made these remarks while addressing the state assembly on Wednesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File pic

Mumbai: Minister for Women and Child Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha claimed that more than one lakh cases of 'love jihad' has been witnessed across Maharashtra and reiterated that Eknath Shinde government is committed to preventing Shraddha Walkar-like cases in the future.

Reportedly, Lodha made these remarks while addressing the state assembly on Wednesday; he in his speech the minister said it is his responsibility to stop the reference of cases like Shraddha Walkar murder in the state.

Lodha reportedly defended the interfaith marriage committee set up by the government to handle such issues. His response came during the debate session on women's policy to mark International Women's Day.

Sharing a video of his speech, he also informed that Maharashtra's new women's policy would be introduced in the on-going Budget session of state legislature.

Lodha assured that Maharashtra government will consider all suggestions MLAs had presented in regard to welfare, security and empowerment of women.

Lodha said that the government will also table its performance report on decisions related to women's empowerment often and that new policy will be practical. He added that a 'tourist policy' for women will also be announced.

The minister also purportedly said that 'Janata Durbar' will be held for women at district level every month wherein they will hear 50 complaints and a women's bazaar will be set up to promote Self-help groups' products. He also added that 50% of Corporate Social Responsibility funds should be allocated for women's causes.

Hirkani wards in all commercial, residential complexes

Moreover, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also announced residential and commercial complexes will have dedicated 250 sqft Hirkani wards which will not be counted in FSI consumed by construction.

