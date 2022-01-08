Mira Bhayandar: 86% of MBMC’s active COVID-19 cases under home isolation

The twin-city has been witnessing an alarming surge in the number of fresh Covid-19 detections for the past nearly eleven days. 1072 people tested positive for the infection, setting the alarm bells ringing for the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

This is the first time the number of daily detections crossed the 1000-mark since the first Covid-19 patient was detected in March-2020. With the latest additions, the total number of active Covid-19 cases has reached 3,513. However, as per a statistical report provided by the health department, 3,024 (86%) out of the 3,513 cases are under home isolation which is indicative of mild infection among a majority of those testing positive in the past fortnight.

Municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole paid a surprise visit to Covid care centers to review arrangements on Saturday. "While 344 patients were undergoing treatment at public healthcare facilities, 145 patients were admitted to private hospitals in the twin-city," confirmed health-in-charge-Dr. Nandkishore Lahane. The report further stated that 106 (3%) patients require oxygen support and the bed occupancy report stood at 14 percent.

With several patients on the verge of discharge, the occupancy rate is expected to come down to 10 percent. “Instead of panicking, people need to religiously follow the covid protocols and focus on early testing so that they can get to know about infection at early stages and hence can be treated at home only,” said deputy municipal commissioner (health) Sanjay Shinde.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate has further dipped to 91.65 percent and with a total of 1380 casualties, the case fatality rate hovers above 2.3 percent.

Unwanted oxygen usage: Private hospitals on radar

The MBMC has also warned of stringent action against private hospitals that were found to be putting patients on oxygen support without any need or medical emergency. “Special squads have been formed to check ongoing treatment and health status of patients at private hospitals,” said Shinde. The MBMC claims to have prepared a total of 3,328 beds including those with oxygen and ventilator supported systems, intensive care units (ICU) and general category.

