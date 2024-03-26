Mira-Bhayandar: 34 Booked For Drunk Driving On Holi In Kashimira

Mumbai Traffic Police | Vijay Gohil

The traffic department (Kashimira) assisted by cops from the seven local police stations booked 34 motorists (two and four-wheeler drivers) for drunken driving on the occasion of Holi and the following Rang-Panchmi day which was celebrated in the twin-city.

According to senior police inspector (traffic)-Devidas Handore, a significant drop in the number of drunk driving cases was noticed this year owing to preventive measures like barricading areas prone to notorious incidents and significant police presence all over the twin-city. Apart from the 34 drunk driving cases, 59 bikers were charged for other vehicular irregularities including triple-seat and helmet-less riding.

Nearly three years after the state government elevated the rural format of the Thane and Palghar police to a combined Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police Commissionerate on 1, October, 2020, the short-staffed force recently got 996 constables as fresh recruits.

The existing strength which was limited to 1903 constables (1649 male/ 253 female) and 368 police officials, jumped to over 2,800 with the latest additions to the short-staffed force.