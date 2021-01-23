Minor girl who went missing from Mumbra, traced in UP's Jhansi

Thane: A minor girl who escaped from her house in Mumbra on January 21, traced in Uttar Pradesh, following a missing complaint at Mumbra police station.



"A 14-year-old girl from went missing on January 21. Her parents approaching the local police station had lodged a missing complaint on the same day. The parents of the victim had suspected that she had fled away under the influence of an unknown person," said an official from Mumbra police station.

Following the complaint, an investigation was undertaken by Thane Crime Unit-1, and on a tip-off from a source, the police received the information that the girl has boarded a long-distance train running towards the Northern states of the country.