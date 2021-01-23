Minor girl who went missing from Mumbra, traced in UP's Jhansi

Thane: A minor girl who escaped from her house in Mumbra on January 21, traced in Uttar Pradesh, following a missing complaint at Mumbra police station.
"A 14-year-old girl from went missing on January 21. Her parents approaching the local police station had lodged a missing complaint on the same day. The parents of the victim had suspected that she had fled away under the influence of an unknown person," said an official from Mumbra police station.
Following the complaint, an investigation was undertaken by Thane Crime Unit-1, and on a tip-off from a source, the police received the information that the girl has boarded a long-distance train running towards the Northern states of the country.
"On the basis of the information, we learned that the girl was traveling to Delhi in the Firozpur Express (train number - 02137). She was about to meet an unknown person at Delhi. However, following the information, the Thane crime branch team coordinated with Railway police at Jhansi railway station and traced the girl following the inspection of the train and traced her, " said the police official.
The girl was later handed over to the Thane crime branch team on January 22. Further investigation in this regard is carried on by Mumbra police station.