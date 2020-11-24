Thane: 26-year-old arrested with drugs worth Rs 3 lakh in Mumbra

Thane: A 26-year-old man was arrested with drugs worth Rs 3 lakh from Mumbra.
"Arshasali Ramzanali Shah, 26, was caught with drugs at Mumbra bypass, near Rashid compound, in Kausa area of Mumbra last week. Shah was arrested in Mumbra following a tip-off from a source with 200 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 3 lakh," said a police official from Mumbra.
"The police seized banned narcotic mephedrone or MD powder with an electrical weighing machine from the accused," added the official.
A case has been registered against the accused at Mumbra police station, in Thane under sections 8 (C), 22 (C) and 29 of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The accused was produced in the court who has been sent to police custody till November 25, informed the official.
