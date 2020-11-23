Thane: Foreign liquor worth Rs 18.21 lakh seized from Dombivli

Thane: The team of excise duty department seized vehicles consisiting foreign liquor, which was illegally transported to Dombivli from the state Goa. The liquor worth Rs 28.78 lakh was seized during the raid carried by the police.

One held during the raid, while the main accused involved in this case is still unidentified. Further investigation is on.

Following the tip-off the officials from excise duty and local police laid the trap at Kalyan-Shil Road during wee hours, on Monday.

"The truck carrying over 25 liquor boxes worth Rs 3.45 lakh was caught on the Kalyan-Shil stretch, with accused named Deepak Borde, 26. After interrogation, Borde disclosed about additional stock stored at Usarghar, a village in vicinity of Dombivli city. Hence, following the information, we reached the spot," said Anil Pawar, senior inspector, excise duty, Dombivli region.

"After reaching the spot, we found the liquor bottles worth Rs 18.21 lakh, stored in trucks. Hence, including liquor bottles and two trucks, total worth Rs. 28.78 lakh was seized from the spot. The main accused behind this illegal activists is not yet identified, the investigation in this matter is underway," added Pawar.

While, the arrested accused was produced in the court, who has been announced with police custody for two days, informed official.

According to Pawar, the foreign liquor bottles with different brands, were identified are suspected to be India-made from Goa. While, the bottles with duplicate labels of branded companies were seized from the spot.