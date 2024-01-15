Railways Minister Danve Reviews Infra Projects On WR's Vasai Rd–Dahanu Rd Section, Inaugurates 'One Station One Product' Stall

Minister Danve Reviews Infra Projects On WR's Vasai Rd–Dahanu Rd Section, Inaugurates 'One Station One Product' Stall |

Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Vasai Road – Dahanu Road suburban section of Western Railway. Accompanied by Member of Parliament Rajendra Gavit and senior Western Railway officials, Danve commenced his journey from CSMT with a special train in the morning, traversing via Diva and Vasai sections.

Issues addressed during inspection

During the inspection, Minister Danve addressed issues related to the Vasai Road – Dahanu Road section and closely reviewed the ongoing infrastructural projects, including the quadrupling work between Virar and Dahanu Road. The quadrupling initiative, managed by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), has achieved an impressive 23% completion by December 2023, aiming to enhance the capacity and efficiency of the Virar-Dahanu section.

The quadrupling project on the Virar-Dahanu Road section, scheduled for completion by December 2026, stands as a pivotal step towards optimizing train operations and meeting the growing demands of the region.

Danve visited Dedicated Freight Corridor work site

Minister Danve also visited the Dedicated Freight Corridor work site at Palghar station, assessing progress between Sachin and Vaitarna sections. Additionally, he evaluated existing passenger amenities, including lifts and escalators, over Western Railway’s suburban section, seeking insights into future plans for additional enhancements.

In a noteworthy gesture, Minister Danve inaugurated the "One Station One Product" stall at Dahanu Road station, featuring semi/processed food products. This initiative, spanning 15 days, supports an NGO dedicated to empowering women in the Palghar area. Minister Danve commended the product quality and encouraged patrons to support such ventures.