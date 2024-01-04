Mumbai: Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav Inspects Passenger Amenities & India's 1st Odour-Free AC Toilet At CSMT |

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager of Central Railway, conducted an inspection of various passenger amenities, including India's first state-of-the-art odour-free air-conditioned toilet, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Wednesday.

Details of Yadav's inspection

During the inspection, Yadav also examined the construction progress of India's first railway odour-free air-conditioned toilet at CSMT Suburban concourse. Expressing concern about improving passenger-centric amenities, Yadav focused on cleanliness and various passenger facilities at CSMT station. The inspection included scrutiny of super modern toilets to ensure they meet passenger needs.

Accompanied by Rajnish Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division, and other senior officers, Yadav ensured the proper fulfillment of passenger requirements. The upcoming odour-free air-conditioned toilet at CSMT Suburban concourse is touted as the "first of its kind in Indian Railways." It employs a two-stage treatment process for an odour-free atmosphere inside the toilets, providing fresh, cooled air intake within the toilet area.

Inspection of ongoing redevelopment work at the Station

In addition to the passenger amenities, General Manager Yadav also inspected the ongoing redevelopment work at CSMT Station. Notably, last month, soon after taking over as the Central Railway General Manager, Yadav traveled as a regular passenger in a second-class compartment from Thane to Dadar.

