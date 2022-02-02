MIDC to relocate 156 chemicals & hazardous units from Dombivli to Patalganga

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has taken a decision to relocate 156 chemical, hazardous and high risk industries from Dombivli in Thane district to Patalganga in Raigad district, announced industry minister Subhash Desai here on Wednesday. His announcement came days after the MIDC Board gave its approval in this regard after accepting the survey of the directorate of industrial safety and health of these industries.

‘’The decision to relocate the factory was taken after frequent accidents and pollution came to the fore. Dombivali Industrial Area has 525 industrial plots and there are 617 residential plots. The industrial units located at a distance of 50 m from residential areas in particular will be relocated to avoid possible accidents,’’ said Desai. He further added that MIDC will make an offer to convert these 156 units to engineering, information technology and non-polluting units and continue to operate on the existing plots.

Desai said units, which want to shift to Patalgana, will be provided plots to start their chemical units. ‘’MIDC will make available lands in the Patalganga industrial estate,’’ he added.

A MIDC officer said it has the list of 156 units adding that soon they will be approached to inform its decision on relocation to Patalganga or converting the existing chemical units into non polluting units.





Meanwhile, Desai said the MIDC Board has decided the time period of five years for the development of 86,053 sq mt plot in Trans Thane Creek Industrial area at Mahape, Navi Mumbai for the development of Gems and Jewellery Park. ‘’About 1354 units will be operational and the park will attract an investment of Rs 14,000 crore and create 1 lakh jobs,’’ said Desai.

The minister said the MIDC will provide plots on a priority basis for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles.



