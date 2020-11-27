MHT CET 2020: Counselling process to start soon; know more at cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Examination Cell, Maharastra, will release the MHT CET results of all the entrance examinations for various courses on December 5 on the official website.

The Counselling process will start in the first week of December.

The information was given by State Education Minister, Uday Samant on Twitter.

The MHT CET counselling process will be held in three phases, followed by an additional spot round.

The process includes registration, fee payment and document verification. The State Common Entrance Examination Cell will soon release a detailed notification with timetable regarding the counselling process after the declaration of results.