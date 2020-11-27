MHT CET 2020: Results to be announced on December 5; know more at cetcell.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Examination Cell, Maharastra, will release the MHT CET results of all the entrance examinations for various courses on December 5 on the official website.

Taking to Twitter, State Education Minister, Uday Samant confirmed the date on Thursday.

Once declared, students will be able to check their result at cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

As per the information given by Samant, the admission process will start from the first week of December.

Steps to check the result: