MHADA to give online nod to expedite old buildings redevelopment

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Friday introduced an online approval system for redevelopment of old-dilapidated buildings.

However, this online building approvals will be restricted for only those structures that are located on MHADA's 114 layouts.

In 2018, the state government accorded the status of a ‘Planning Authority’ to MHADA to facilitate the speedy implementation of affordable housing schemes.

The authority believes with the implementation of an online procedure for approvals, it will expedite the entire process and help to maintain transparency.

Starting from the stage of scrutinising the building architecture plan, granting of several permissions, building construction status, and payments and other details, all will be updated and checked regularly through the online process.

Earlier, there was no system in place and officials believe this gave builders the liberty to undertake a redevelopment as per their wishes.