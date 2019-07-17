MHADA had told BMC about illegal portion

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority has blamed the BMC for its failure to act against the illegal portion of the building which collapsed on Tuesday, despite having been informed of it.

MHADA's chief public relations officer Vaishali Gadpale said, "In 1990, when two new floors were added to the original structure, we had written to the BMC, informing them of the unauthorised construction. However, the BMC failed to follow up on it till date."

This clarification was issued after the BMC claimed that the building belonged to the MHADA. Countering this claim, the MHADA said, it was not Kesarbai but the adjacent building which is cessed.

In 2018, the MHADA had declared the cessed building dangerous and had even evacuated it. However, this cessed building continues to remain standing and it was Kesarbai -- with the unauthorised floors -- that collapsed.

Further, the housing authority said, Kesarbai was built by a private trust and the MHADA had no role to play in it.