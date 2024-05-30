MHADA Declares The List Of 20 Dangerous Buildings In Mumbai | Representational Image

In view of the upcoming Monsoon season, the Mumbai Buildings Repairs and Reconstruction Board, a unit of MHADA, has completed its annual pre-monsoon survey of old and dilapidated cessed buildings in the island city of Mumbai and released the list of 20 buildings as highly dangerous and inhabitable. Included in these 20 buildings are four structures that were declared highly dangerous last year.

According to a release issued by MHADA, these buildings house a total of 711 residents/tenants, comprising 494 residential and 217 non-residential occupants. According to the actions taken by the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board, 36 residential tenants/residents have made their own alternative accommodation arrangements.

So far, 46 residents have been relocated in the transit camps. Eviction notices have been issued to the remaining tenants/residents in these buildings, and the process of vacating the premises is underway. Additionally, arrangements for relocating 412 residential tenants/residents to transit camps are being planned by the Board. The Board is actively working on providing alternative accommodation in the transit camps.

The Board has akso appealed to the tenants/residents of these buildings to cooperate with the officers and staff of the Board in vacating the structures and follow the safety instructions provided by the Board to avoid any accidents and potential loss of life and property.

The Board also appeals to the tenants/residents to immediately notify the Control Room of any signs of danger or accidents in the buildings, as the Control Room is operational 24/7.