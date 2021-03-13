MHADA building collapses in Nagpada, no casualty reported

On Saturday afternoon, portions of a cessed building - Siraj Manzil collapsed at Morland Road in the Nagpada locality of South Mumbai.

The incident was reported at around 5:30 pm, soon after which the Mumbai Fire Brigade and local ward officials were deployed at the spot. The incident was labelled as - Level 1 and no casualty was reported in the incident.

Civic officials said that the building is owned by the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) and has been in a dilapidated state.

"As the building was in a dilapidated state, nobody was living inside it," said a civic official.

"The repair of the building was underway and only the parts that were marked for repairs collapsed," the official added.