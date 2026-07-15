MHA Designates Mumbai Court As Maharashtra's New Special NIA Court For All Terror & Scheduled Offence Cases | file pic [Representational Image]

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated a new special court for the trial of offences investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) across Maharashtra.

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The ministry took the decision after consultation with the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and the government of Maharashtra, as mandated under the provisions of the NIA Act.

The MHA made the announcement through a notification issued last week, designating Court Room No. 26 of the City Civil and Sessions Court in Mumbai as the special court for conducting trials of scheduled offences investigated by the NIA.

The court has been notified exclusively for cases probed by the central anti-terror agency under Section 11(1) of the Act.

The ministry further clarified that the jurisdiction of the newly designated special NIA court will extend across the entire state of Maharashtra. This means all NIA-investigated scheduled offences arising anywhere in the state will be tried before the notified court. The notification was issued by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) division of the MHA.

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Special courts are constituted by the MHA to ensure the expeditious trial of offences investigated by the NIA, including terrorism-related and other scheduled offences under the NIA Act. The designation of a dedicated court aims to facilitate the efficient handling of such cases while providing a uniform judicial forum for NIA investigations within the state.

The notification, dated July 11, 2026, was issued under Section 11 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008. It supersedes an earlier notification issued on December 12, 2019, while safeguarding actions already taken or omitted under the previous notification.

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