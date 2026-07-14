Maharashtra To Develop International-Standard Agricultural Market At Dapchari In Palghar To Boost Farmer Exports Globally |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will develop an international-standard agricultural market across 558.43 hectares (1,395 acres) at Dapchari in Palghar district's Dahanu taluka, a landmark project aimed at connecting the state's farmers directly with global markets and strengthening agricultural exports, Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal announced on Tuesday.

Location and Global Benchmarks

Addressing a press conference at Mantralaya, Rawal said the project, located just 40 km from the upcoming Vadhvan Port, would be developed on the lines of globally renowned agricultural trading hubs such as France's Rungis Market, Royal FloraHolland in the Netherlands and the modern agri-logistics ecosystem around the Port of Rotterdam. Principal Secretary of the Marketing Department Pravin Darade was also present.

The proposed market will serve as a world-class agricultural trade centre catering to both domestic and international markets. It will feature wholesale trading facilities, import-export infrastructure, cold chain systems, grading and packaging units, multimodal logistics, AgriTech services and commodity exchange facilities under one roof.

Storage and Testing Infrastructure

The project will also include warehouses, cold storage units, ripening chambers, quality testing laboratories, container terminals, railway siding, e-auction facilities and export facilitation centres to improve the efficiency of agricultural trade.

Rawal said the government plans to establish a three-tier agricultural marketing system comprising an international market, markets of national importance and Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs). The initiative aims to strengthen the agricultural value chain through integrated export infrastructure, post-harvest value addition, transparent digital trading and modern market facilities.

Connectivity to Major Infrastructure

Highlighting Maharashtra's agricultural strength, the minister said the state ranks first in India in the production of grapes, pomegranates, cotton and pulses, while it is second in fruit and vegetable production. Maharashtra accounts for nearly 15 per cent of India's agricultural exports and around 43 per cent of the country's fruit exports.

He said the Dapchari project is expected to significantly enhance the state's export potential by reducing post-harvest losses by 15-20 per cent and lowering transportation and handling costs by a similar margin. The project is also expected to generate more than 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities while boosting farmers' incomes, agro-processing industries and the local economy.

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According to Rawal, the market will benefit from seamless connectivity to major infrastructure projects, including Vadhvan Deepwater Port, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, the Samruddhi Mahamarg, the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and the Vadodara Expressway. This connectivity is expected to reduce logistics costs and facilitate exports of fruits, vegetables, flowers, grains, pulses, spices and processed agricultural products.

The project, to be developed by the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board under the guidance of the state government, will mark a significant step towards establishing Maharashtra as one of India's leading agricultural export hubs, Rawal said.

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