Hotel, Mall Planned At Jogeshwari Junction As WR Eyes Commercial Hub Alongside Rail Upgrade | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Jogeshwari Junction is set for a major transformation beyond railway infrastructure, with Western Railway planning to develop a hotel, shopping mall and dedicated parking facilities as part of the second phase of its ambitious multimodal hub project.

The commercial development will be taken up if it is found technically and financially feasible, Western Railway General Manager Ramashray Pandey said during a review meeting with MP Ravindra Waikar.

Integrated transport and commercial hub

The proposal marks a shift from a conventional railway station to a modern transport and commercial hub.

Along with handling outstation trains from January 2027, Jogeshwari Junction is being planned as an integrated centre connecting suburban rail, Metro and road transport.

Railway officials believe the commercial facilities will improve passenger convenience while generating additional non-fare revenue for the railways.

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Rail projects and passenger amenities

The meeting also reviewed the ₹898.29-crore Goregaon–Borivali Harbour Line extension, targeted for completion by March 2029, and several passenger amenity projects at Andheri and Jogeshwari stations.

These include new lifts, escalators, improved waiting halls, better station toilets, breastfeeding rooms, RPF assistance for senior citizens and an ambulance service.

If approved, the hotel and mall project could make Jogeshwari one of Mumbai's first suburban railway stations to combine transport infrastructure with large-scale commercial development.

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