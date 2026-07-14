CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Revamped Kala Ghoda Art Avenue, Highlights Heritage and Urban Design | File Pic

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday inaugurated the beautification and redevelopment of the Kala Ghoda Art Avenue in South Mumbai, saying the iconic precinct now offers citizens a unique blend of heritage, art and modern civic infrastructure while preserving its historic architectural character.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kala Ghoda Plaza on B. Bharucha Marg, Fadnavis said the redesigned streetscape enhances one of Mumbai's most celebrated heritage districts without compromising its artistic and architectural identity.

He expressed confidence that the transformed precinct would offer residents and tourists a renewed cultural experience.

Heritage walk and civic appeal

Describing the project as a dedicated heritage walk, the Chief Minister said every pathway and public space has been given an artistic touch.

He appealed to citizens, visitors and local businesses to maintain the area with the same discipline and care to preserve its beauty.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Assembly Speaker Adv. Rahul Narwekar, Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, Mayor Ritu Tawde, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and several public representatives were present at the event.

Redevelopment of heritage precinct

The beautification project covers key roads adjoining the UNESCO-listed Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai, including Saibaba Marg, Rope Walk Lane, Dr V.B. Gandhi Marg, Forbes Street, Rutherford Street and B. Bharucha Marg.

The area is home to museums, art galleries and several heritage buildings, and is internationally known for hosting the annual Kala Ghoda Arts Festival.

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New public plaza and amenities

As part of the redevelopment, a new public plaza has been created at the B. Bharucha Marg junction using grey and black granite and basalt paving.

The upgraded precinct features pedestrian-friendly pathways, outdoor seating areas, café-style public spaces and vibrant street art installations, allowing residents and tourists to enjoy the neighbourhood's cultural ambience, architecture and culinary offerings in a more accessible and attractive environment.

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