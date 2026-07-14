Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates BMC's Art Avenue Project At Kala Ghoda

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the BMC's Art Avenue project to enhance Kala Ghoda's heritage and pedestrian experience | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: The Art Avenue, a beautification and lighting project in the historical and cultural heritage area of Kala Ghoda in South Mumbai, was inaugurated on Tuesday by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "Mumbai has gained a new artistic segment.

The beauty of the Kala Ghoda area has been further enhanced by the BMC's creation of an artistic segment in harmony with the historical architecture, and it has been planned in a way that is compatible with attractive pedestrian paths and public open spaces," Fadnavis said.

Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

The inauguration ceremony, held at Kala Ghoda Plaza, B. Bharucha Marg, was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Assembly Speaker and local MLA Rahul Narvekar, Minister for Information Technology, Cultural Affairs and Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar, Mayor of Mumbai Ritu Tawde, leaders of other political parties and BMC officials.

"The Kala Ghoda area in South Mumbai, which is rich in historical and cultural heritage, is considered a symbol of Mumbai's historical, cultural and artistic heritage. In order to provide a safer, more pleasant and world-class walking experience to citizens and tourists from home and abroad, and to give a new dimension to the 'Heritage Walk', the BMC has carried out extensive beautification of various roads in the area. The historical heritage, ancient structures, art galleries, museums and cultural splendour of South Mumbai have created a separate identity for the Kala Ghoda area. The 'Kala Ghoda Kala Mahotsav' organised every year adds to the global cultural prestige of the area, making it a special centre of attraction for tourists from home and abroad," the BMC said in a statement.

Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Beautification Across Five Roads

With the aim of providing a richer 'Heritage Walk' experience to Mumbaikars and tourists, five roads—Saibaba Marg, Rope Walk Lane, Dr V. B. Gandhi Marg (Forbes Street), Rutherford Street and B. Bharucha Marg—have been beautified. In the first phase, an area of about 3,443 square metres, measuring approximately 500 metres in length, has been transformed.

Open-Air Cultural Experience

The area is dotted with renowned eateries, cafés, restaurants, jewellery galleries, attractive clothing showrooms, art galleries and heritage sites. It will now offer an experience reminiscent of the open cultural streets of Europe.

Like many cities in Europe, attractive seating arrangements with tables and chairs have been made in the open space in front of roadside cafés and eateries, allowing tourists to enjoy tea, coffee, snacks or various food items in an open atmosphere while experiencing the artistic ambience of the area.

The Kala Ghoda area is expected to become a unique tourist destination not only for sightseeing but also for spending and enjoying leisure time.

Pedestrian-Friendly Initiative

Under this project, heavy vehicles will be banned from entering the area and modern barricades will be erected on all four sides. An attractive Kala Ghoda Plaza has been developed at the intersection on B. Bharucha Marg.

Grey and black granite, as well as basalt flooring, have been used for the plaza. Beautiful, winding and pedestrian-friendly walkways have been created throughout the area. This will allow tourists to enjoy a leisurely stroll, shopping and the food culture, all in one place.

Also Watch:

Five roads in the Kala Ghoda area—Saibaba Marg, Rope Walk Lane, Dr V. B. Gandhi Marg (Forbes Street), Rutherford Street and B. Bharucha Marg—will be closed to vehicles every Saturday and Sunday from 6 pm to 12 am and will be open only to pedestrians.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/