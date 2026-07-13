Mumbai's First Pedestrian-Friendly Cultural District, Kala Ghoda Art Avenue, To Be Inaugurated By CM Devendra Fadnavis On July 14 | Tripadvisor

Mumbai: The Kala Ghoda Art Avenue, city's first pedestrian zone and beautification project by the BMC will be inaugurated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, July 14 at 10.30 am. The BMC recently completed the phase 1 of the project.

Read Also Beyond Vada Pav: 5 Fresh Monsoon Bites Mumbai Foodies Must Try This Season

The project is inspired from Buchanan Street in Glasgow and Carnaby Street in London. Under the project, internal roads in the Kala Ghoda area such as V. B. Gandhi Marg (Forbes Street), Ropewalk Lane, Saibaba Road, Rutherford Street, and B. Bharucha Road have been renovated. These roads will function as pedestrian-only zones on Saturdays and Sundays, and bollards have installed at the entry points.

An highlight of the project is the installation of four sculptures created by artists from Sir J. J. School of Art, adding to the artistic character of the precinct. An al fresco dining facility is also expected to be introduced soon, allowing visitors to enjoy open-air dining. Civic works like stone-paved pedestrian pathways have been made, in addition to colorful murals and artistic street installations have been incorporated to enhance the cultural appeal and visual identity of the area.

In the coming days, the area is also expected to host a variety of activities related to art, handicrafts, and music, and is being developed as a major attraction for tourists.