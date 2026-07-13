Beyond Vada Pav: 5 Fresh Monsoon Bites Mumbai Foodies Must Try This Season

By: Aanchal C | July 13, 2026

Mumbai's monsoon is synonymous with vada pav, chai and bhajiyas, but the city has plenty of other comforting treats to savour

Here are five delicious rainy-day eats worth adding to your monsoon food list:

Japanese Ramen: Rich broth, springy noodles and hearty toppings make ramen a satisfying monsoon meal

Korean Mandu: Steamed or pan-fried dumplings filled with meat or vegetables offer the perfect warm, bite-sized comfort food

Tibetan Thukpa: A comforting bowl of noodle soup packed with vegetables or meat in a flavourful broth is perfect for rainy evenings

Mushroom Soup: A warm bowl of creamy mushroom soup is the perfect comfort food for rainy days

Hot Chocolate: Nothing beats a cup of rich, velvety hot chocolate on a rainy day. It's the ultimate monsoon comfort drink to warm you up

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