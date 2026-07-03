Monsoon In Mumbai Is Incomplete Without These 5 Iconic Vada Pavs

By: Aanchal C | July 03, 2026
Ask any Mumbaikar what truly defines the monsoon, and chances are the answer will be simple: a steaming hot vada pav enjoyed as the rain pours outside
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Whether you’re hurrying to catch a train or enjoying a relaxed evening walk, vada pav has long been Mumbai’s go-to comfort food. This rainy season, try these five iconic vada pav spots:
Aaram Vada Pav, CSMT: One of Mumbai's oldest vada pav joints, Aaram is famous for its crispy classic version along with cheese, Schezwan, mayo and butter-grilled options
Shivaji Vada Pav, Vile Parle: Located outside Mithibai College, this decades-old eatery has become a favourite for its consistently delicious and filling vada pav
Ashok Vada Pav, Dadar: A Mumbai legend, Ashok Vada Pav is believed to have popularised the iconic snack by pairing batata vada with pav and flavourful chutneys
Gajanan Vada Pav: Known for its signature spicy chutney, Gajanan has multiple outlets across Mumbai and remains a favourite among locals
Graduate Vada Pav, Byculla: Near the Bhau Daji Lad Museum, this small yet iconic stall is loved for its authentic, no-frills vada pav that keeps foodies coming back
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