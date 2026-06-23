Mumbai Rains 2026: Enjoy Classic Monsoon Snacks, From Vada Pav To Masala Chai

By: Aanchal C | June 23, 2026
Mumbai finally got its much-awaited showers today, bringing with them cool breezes and the irresistible craving for comfort food
From piping hot vada pav to a steaming cup of masala chai, there's no better time to indulge in these classic monsoon favourites that make the rainy season extra special
Vada Pav: No Mumbai monsoon is complete without the city's favourite street food. A crispy batata vada tucked inside a soft pav, paired with spicy chutneys and fried green chillies, is the ultimate rainy-day comfort meal
Kanda Bhaji: Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, onion fritters are a rainy-season staple across Maharashtra. Freshly fried kanda bhajis served with green chutney are best enjoyed while watching the rain pour outside
Corn Chaat (Bhutta): From roasted corn rubbed with lemon and masala to buttery corn chaat loaded with spices, monsoon and bhutta are a match made in heaven
Pav Bhaji: A buttery plate of spicy pav bhaji is pure comfort food, especially on a rainy evening. Served hot with toasted pav, chopped onions and a squeeze of lemon, it's the perfect indulgence for those cozy monsoon cravings
Masala Chai: When the skies turn grey, a hot cup of masala chai becomes a necessity. Brewed with aromatic spices like ginger, cardamom and cloves, this warming beverage pairs perfectly with almost every monsoon snack
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