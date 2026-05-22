Mumbai Rains Have Arrived! First Pre-Monsoon Showers Witnessed In Mulund; Watch Video |

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed its first noticeable pre-monsoon showers of the season on Friday, with moderate rainfall reported from Mulund and nearby parts of the eastern suburbs like Bhandup, offering much-needed relief from persistent heat and humidity.

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Videos of the showers quickly surfaced on social media, showing wet parked vehicles and rain-soaked surroundings in what residents described as the city’s first proper spell ahead of the monsoon season. The footage, reportedly shot from a residential building parking area in Mulund, captured buses, bikes and cars drenched as rain swept through the locality.

Read Also Mumbai Monsoon 2026 Date: IMD Forecasts Rains To Arrive In City Around June 5

IMD Estimated Monsoon In Mumbai Around June 5

The development comes just days after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that monsoon conditions were gradually building up. IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh had earlier stated that the southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerala around May 26 and, if conditions progress normally, could reach Maharashtra by June 2 and Mumbai around June 5.

Weather observers tracking rainfall activity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) had also predicted favourable conditions for showers. Popular weather enthusiast Rishikesh Agre, known online as 'Mumbai Rains', had posted earlier in the day that atmospheric conditions appeared conducive for better rain activity across Mumbai and surrounding regions.

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“Mumbai may finally witness better rain activity today evening onwards. Yesterday’s clouds briefly developed towards ghats but failed to sustain momentum. Today and tomorrow look far more favourable for showers across several parts of MMR. Keep umbrellas ready,” he wrote on X.

Interestingly, the showers arrived on a day when Mumbai also recorded significantly improved air quality levels. The city woke up to clearer skies and cleaner air, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining firmly in the ‘good’ category.

Mumbai's Overall AQI | AQI.in

According to air quality data, Mumbai’s AQI stood at 29 during the early hours on Friday. Several localities in south and western Mumbai reported exceptionally clean air. Andheri recorded an AQI of just 8, while Worli stood at 10. Gamdevi recorded 13, while Kandivali East and Walkeshwar both registered AQI levels of 15.

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