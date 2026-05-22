Mumbai Weather Update For May 22, 2026: Clear Skies Greet City, Rain Activity Likely Across MMR Today; Air Quality Stays In ‘Good’ Category At 29

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Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to clearer skies and cleaner air on Friday morning, with the city’s overall air quality remaining in the ‘good’ category, bringing relief to residents after months of fluctuating pollution levels and intense humidity.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to witness hot and humid weather conditions through the day, with temperatures likely to range between 27°C and 34°C. The early morning temperature was recorded at around 30°C.

Rain Activity Likely Across MMR Today

Meanwhile, weather enthusiasts are closely tracking the possibility of fresh rainfall activity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Popular weather observer Rishikesh Agre, aka Mumbai Rains said conditions appear favourable for showers later in the day.

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“Mumbai may finally witness better rain activity today evening onwards. Yesterday’s clouds briefly developed towards ghats but failed to sustain momentum. Today and tomorrow look far more favourable for showers across several parts of MMR. Keep umbrellas ready,” Agre posted on X.

Along with the possibility of rainfall, Mumbai also witnessed a slight dip in daytime temperatures, adding to the overall improvement in weather conditions.

Overall Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

Overall AQI Remains In Good Range

Air quality data showed Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 29 during the early hours, firmly placing the city in the ‘good’ category. Civic officials attributed the improvement largely to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s crackdown on construction-related dust pollution across the city.

Over the past few months, the BMC issued stop-work notices to more than 1,000 construction sites allegedly violating pollution-control guidelines. The action covered both private and government infrastructure projects. Only 117 sites were later permitted to resume operations after complying with pollution-control and dust mitigation norms laid down by the civic administration.

Despite the overall improvement, pollution levels continued to vary across different parts of the city. Kanjurmarg recorded the highest AQI at 88, remaining in the ‘moderate’ category, followed by Ghatkopar at 78. Powai recorded an AQI of 70, while Mulund East stood at 58 and Chembur at 53, all within the moderate pollution range.

Several Areas Report Cleanest Air

At the same time, several areas in south and western Mumbai reported significantly cleaner air quality. Andheri recorded an AQI of just 8, while Worli stood at 10. Gamdevi registered 13, while Kandivali East and Walkeshwar both recorded AQI levels of 15, remaining well within the ‘good’ category.

As per AQI standards, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 as ‘poor’, 201 to 300 as ‘unhealthy’, and values above 300 are considered ‘severe’.