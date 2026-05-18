Mumbai Monsoon 2026 Date: IMD Forecasts Rains To Arrive In City Around June 5

Mumbai is likely to receive monsoon showers by early June as IMD predicts the southwest monsoon’s arrival around June 5 | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 18: In a sigh of relief from the heat and humidity, the onset of the monsoon is nearing and is most likely to arrive in Mumbai and Maharashtra in the first week of June.

“The onset of the southwest monsoon is expected in Kerala around May 26. If the monsoon progresses normally, it will arrive in Maharashtra around June 2 and in Mumbai around June 5,” said Bikram Singh, Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai.

Monsoon expected earlier than official onset date

The IMD last week released its forecast for the southwest monsoon arrival for the year and declared the onset date for Kerala as May 26, with a margin of four days plus or minus.

The monsoon progresses from Kerala to Maharashtra in around seven days, and takes around 10 days to arrive over Mumbai. Last year, the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai was on May 26, the earliest ever. The official annual monsoon arrival date for Mumbai is June 11.

Singh added that although El Niño climatic conditions prevail, which are predicted to lead to a below-average monsoon this year, the first monsoon downpour will be moderate to heavy.

Premonsoon showers likely later this week

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad are eyeing relief from heatwave-like conditions and humidity as premonsoon showers are expected later this week.

“The weather conditions are favourable for premonsoon showers. There is high moisture in the air with westerly winds. The maximum temperature will remain around 34-35°C. Humid conditions will prevail. But there will be no heatwave conditions,” Singh added.

This March, Mumbai and its metropolitan regions witnessed a record-breaking four heatwaves. Although there were no heatwaves in the region in April and May, extreme hot and humid conditions prevailed.

The minimum temperature in Mumbai for most days in March remained 28°C and above, with heightened humidity percentages, among the highest in the state consistently.

Humidity levels remain high in city

On Monday, Mumbai’s Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1°C and a minimum of 27.4°C, while humidity peaked at 85 per cent.

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will remain partly cloudy. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 28°C, respectively.

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Meanwhile, interior regions have been issued alerts for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rainfall and gusty winds. The affected regions include South Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

Heatwave conditions continue in districts such as Akola, Amravati, Parbhani, Sangli, Solapur etc.

Monsoon timeline

● Official arrival of monsoon over Mumbai: June 11

● Expected arrival of monsoon over Mumbai this year: June 5

● Arrival of monsoon over Mumbai last year: May 26 (earliest ever)

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