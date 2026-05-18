Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Clear Blue Skies, Exceptional Overall AQI At 30; Gamdevi, Bandra Report Cleanest Air |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to clear blue skies and breezy weather on Monday morning as the city witnessed a remarkably improved air quality after weeks of fluctuating pollution levels. The early morning temperature was recorded at around 29 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai is expected to experience hot and humid weather conditions through the day, with temperatures likely to hover between 28 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. Despite persistent heatwave-like conditions in recent days, cleaner air brought some relief to citizens across the financial capital.

Air quality data released on Monday morning showed Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 30, placing the city firmly in the 'good category. The development continues a positive trend observed over the past few weeks, during which the city has largely maintained good to moderate air quality levels.

Today's AQI | https://www.aqi.in/in/dashboard/india/maharashtra/mumbai

The improvement is mainly due to strict action initiated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation against dust pollution from construction activities. The BMC had earlier issued stop-work notices to more than 1,000 construction sites across Mumbai for allegedly violating pollution control guidelines.

The crackdown covered both private and government infrastructure projects. Only 117 construction sites were later allowed to resume operations in the initial stage after complying with pollution-control norms laid down by the civic administration.

Moderate To Good Air Quality Recorded Citywide

However, while the city’s overall air quality improved considerably, a few pockets continued to report moderate pollution levels. Chembur recorded the highest AQI in the city at 75, followed by Sion at 62 and Vikhroli at 55.

On the other hand, several areas reported exceptionally clean air conditions. Gamdevi emerged as the cleanest location with an AQI of 12. Other areas reporting 'good' air quality included Bandra West with an AQI of 15, Dadar Parsee Colony and Walkeshwar at 17 each, and Mahalakshmi at 18.

Under standard AQI classifications, values between 0 and 50 are categorised as 'good', indicating minimal impact on health. Readings between 51 and 100 are considered 'moderate', while levels above 100 begin entering poor and unhealthy categories. AQI readings above 300 are classified as 'severe'.

With monsoon season still weeks away, authorities are expected to continue monitoring construction activity and pollution levels closely to ensure air quality remains under control in the coming days.

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