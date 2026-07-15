Maharashtra Govt Approves Major Revisions To Welfare Schemes For Construction Workers With Enhanced Compensation And Pensions | AI

The Maharashtra government has approved major revisions to four key welfare schemes for registered construction workers, significantly enhancing financial assistance, pension benefits and educational support for their families. Labour Minister Adv. Akash Fundkar said the reforms, introduced in line with the Social Security Code, 2020, aim to improve workers' social security, strengthen their financial well-being and ensure better educational opportunities for their children.

Compensation for Death and Disability

Under the revised schemes, the family of a registered construction worker will receive ₹3.5 lakh in case of natural death, while compensation for accidental death has been increased to ₹6.5 lakh. Workers who suffer permanent disability due to an accident or other causes will be eligible for one-time assistance of ₹2 lakh.

The state has also revamped its pension scheme for registered workers aged 60 years and above who have completed at least 10 years of continuous registration. Depending on the duration of registration, eligible workers will receive annual pensions ranging from ₹6,000 to ₹12,000, which will be credited directly to their bank accounts.

Educational Assistance for Children

Educational assistance has also been substantially expanded. Financial support for students passing Classes 9 and 11 has been increased, while children pursuing medical and engineering degrees will receive assistance of ₹1 lakh and ₹60,000 respectively. The government will reimburse the full tuition fee for students studying in Sainik Schools under the Ministry of Defence and provide annual assistance to those enrolled in other recognised Sainik Schools. The scheme has also been extended to students pursuing postgraduate studies and PhD programmes abroad, with tuition fees to be paid directly to foreign universities along with admissible allowances as per Central government norms. Additionally, free educational kits will be distributed to the first two children studying in Classes 1 to 8.

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A new maternity assistance scheme has also been introduced under which registered women construction workers will receive a one-time grant of ₹25,000 for nutrition and medical expenses following childbirth, applicable for their first two children.

Fundkar said the revised welfare measures would provide significant financial and social security to lakhs of construction worker families across Maharashtra.

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