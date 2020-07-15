Metro Line 2A revised deadline is May 2021

Mumbai: The ongoing Mumbai metro line 2A (Dahisar East to DN Nagar), also named as Yellow Line, has completed 85 per cent of project works as on July 13, according to the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority). While the new revised deadline of line 2A is May 2021, this line will be completed in phases – in December 2020 the stretch between Dahisar East to Charkop depot will be ready and by May 2021 the other stretch between Kamraj Nagar and DN Nagar will be done, it mentioned.

Earlier, line 2A was expected to be operational by December 2020. However, due to pandemic induced lockdown and following shortage of manpower on metro sites all projects deadline has been extended by a few more months reportedly.

At present, with 864 labourers the metro line 2A work is going on, informed the MMRDA.

Furthermore, the authority informed that 70 per cent of stations work has been accomplished so far. On 15 stations out of 17 on metro line 2A the civil construction work has been completed. While civil work on other two stations is in progress, architectural finishing and PEB (Pre-engineered Building) at these stations is in advance stage.

The 18.6-km-long metro line 2A is estimated to cost Rs 6,410 crore. The Free Press Journal had reported on July 4 that the rakes delivery for metro line 2A including metro line 7(Andheri East to Dahisar East) is getting delayed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Following which, a delay of four to five months is expected.