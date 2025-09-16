 Mega Blood Donation Drive In Mumbai On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Multiple Camps Across The City
The camps will be held between 9 am and 5 pm at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Churchgate railway station, Mumbai Central railway station (outside DRM office), Shree Mumbadevi Dagina Bazaar Association Hall, and HSNC University, Worli.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
Large blood donation camps have been planned in the city on Wednesday to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 'Mega Blood Donation Drive 2025' will be held under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with the participation of the Shiv Sena, Giants Welfare Foundation, and Terapanth Yuvak Parishad – Dakshin Mumbai.

The camps will be held between 9 am and 5 pm at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Churchgate railway station, Mumbai Central railway station (outside DRM office), Shree Mumbadevi Dagina Bazaar Association Hall, and HSNC University, Worli.

The events are part of a nationwide programme in India and abroad to reaffirm the commitment to the life-saving cause of “Raktdaan – Mahadaan”, said Shiv Sena leader Shaina N C.

