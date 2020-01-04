Mega block on CR, jumbo block on WR today

Mumbai: The Central Railway(CR) has planned a five-hour mega block on the Main and Harbour lines on Sunday, to carry out maintenance work. The block will be between Mulund and Matunga railway stations on the Main line, while on the Harbour line, there will be no Up and Down slow services between Panvel and Vashi at this time. Western Railway (WR) will operate a jumbo block between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), CR, said, “All Up fast trains leaving Kalyan between 10.39am and 3.19pm will be diverted to the Up slow line between Diva and Parel stations, halting at all stations up to Parel and then re-diverted to the Up fast line, arriving at their destination 20 minutes behind schedule.”

“Down fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between 10.25am and 3.21pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations, in addition to their respective scheduled halts, arriving at their destination 20 minutes behind schedule. All slow trains leaving/arriving at CSMT between 11am and 6pm will arrive at their destination 10 minutes behind schedule,” he added.

All Mail / Express trains arriving at Dadar and CSMT during the block period will be diverted to the Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga stations, arriving at their destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

The 50104 Ratnagiri–Dadar Passenger will be terminated at Diva Junction and the 50103 Dadar–Ratnagiri Passenger will depart from Diva Junction. A special suburban service will be run from Dadar to Diva for passengers of the 50103, which will leave Dadar at 3.40pm, reach Thane at 4.06pm and Diva at 4.18pm.

On the Harbour Line, a block will be taken between 11.10am and 3.40pm between Chunabhatti-Bandra on both, the Up and Down slow corridors. Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers can travel via the Main line and Western Railway from 10am to 6pm during the block period.

“Down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel, leaving CSMT/Vadala Road between 11.34am and 4.23pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT between 9.56am and 4.16pm will remain suspended,” said Sutar.

“Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi between 9.53am and 2.44pm and Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Goregaon/Bandra between 10.45am and 4.58pm will remain suspended,” he added.