Meeting with Maharashtra Guv was not related to any political issue: Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote on Monday said that his meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan was not related to any political issue.

The statement comes after speculations were on rife that Raote might have discussed Maharashtra government formation matter with the Governor during his visit.

Speaking to media after meeting the Governor, the Shiv Sena leader, "Since a very long time, I visit Raj Bhawan to meet the Governor on every Diwali to extend my wishes so I came here to give him Diwali wishes today."

He continued, "He had asked me to come at 10:30 am as he is scheduled to go out for work later today.

We did not hold a discussion regarding any political issue." The development comes amid the ongoing deliberation over government formation in the state, between BJP and Shiv Sena.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the elections.