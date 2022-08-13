Meet Mukesh Chauhan, Rajasthan resident who tattooed names of 62 martyrs of different wars

Rajasthan is known as a land of martyrs and it has a man who becomes a moving martyr's memorial. This is Mukesh Chauhan, a resident of Shahjahanpur, Alwar who has tattooed the names of 62 martyrs of different wars including the 1971 war on his body. Mukesh said, "people do different things to remember the persons who have done supreme sacrifices but this is my way to pay homage to the martyrs."

Mukesh is a general manager in a hotel in Jaipur but his family is of soldiers. His uncle Hanuman Singh was in Rajputana Rifles during the India-Pakistan war of 1971 and his four brothers were also in the army.

"56 soldiers of Rajputana Rifles were martyred during an operation in the war and my uncle was one of them, so I tattoed the names of all martyred soldiers on my back in 2010. Then I tattooed the names of 6 more soldiers from my village and surrounding area. Now there are 62 names of martyred soldiers on my body," said Mukesh.

Talking about this idea Mukesh said that I used to go with my aunt to the rising ceremonies of the army and other places where she was invited to honour. This has inspired me to do something different to pay homage to the martyrs.

Mukesh has also got his name registered in the Limba Book of Records as a moving martyr's memorial.

