Medical exams in Maharashtra to be held from June 10 to 30

Mumbai, May 20: The Maharashtra Government has announced that the examinations of various medical courses will start from June 10 till June 30 instead of June 2. Free Press Journal reported last week that Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh had asked the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) to come up with a revised timetable in the wake of the present Covid-19 pandemic.

Deshmukh made an announcement of revised dates after his meeting with the University’s Examination Controller Dr. Ajit Pathak.

‘’The examinations for medical students in the state, which were to start from June 2, will now be held from June 10 to 30,’’ said Deshmukh.

The examinations of MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BPTH, BOTH, and B Sc (nursing). The degree examinations in nursing include the first, second, and third year examinations.

In addition to these medical degree examinations, it has been decided to conduct exams of Modern Mid-Level Service Provider Course as well as Certificate Course in Pharmacology.

Deshmukh admitted that the examinations of various courses of the Health University were earlier decided to be held on June 2. "However, in view of the present coronavirus pandemic situation and the imposition of strict restrictions up to June 1, the University will come up with a revised schedule and submit the proposal for the government’s approval,’’ he said.