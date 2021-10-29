Medical admissions: From results to counselling dates - Latest updates on NEET PG, NEET UG, NEET SS, NEET MDS, INI CET, and DNB PDCET

With the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in the country due to the second wave, all the entrance exams in the countries were postponed. The medical entrance examinations were also postponed.

NEET PG 2021

The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed November 16 for hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Centre and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) July 29 notice providing 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 per cent for EWS category in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) admissions for medical courses.

On October 21, the top court had asked the Centre whether it would like to revisit the limit of rupees eight lakh annual income, fixed for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admissions for medical courses.

Thus the admission process which was halted will resume after November 16.

NEET UG 2021

In a first, medical entrance exam NEET-UG was conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions.

The Supreme Court Thursday permitted the National Testing Agency to declare the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) results for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country, saying that it cannot hold the results of over 16 lakh students. The result is expected soon.

NEET MDS

Pending a decision on the OBC/EWS (economic weaker section) quota in the all-India quota for medical admissions, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the counselling for NEET-MDS slated from Monday without its approval, after the Centre assured it not to commence the counselling before any court decision.

INI CET 2022

As per INI CET dates, the entrance test is scheduled to be held on November 14 and INI CET admit cards will be made available for download from November 8. The expected date of declaration of INI CET result is November 20.

INI SS 2022

Online Registration for Institute of National Importance Super Speciality (INI-SS) for admission to DM/M.Ch./MD (Hospital Administration) January 2022 session has been started. It will be open till 12 November.

DNB PDCET 2021

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the result of the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2021.

The schedule for counselling will be announced shortly.

