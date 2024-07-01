MBVV Police Recruitment Scandal: 26-Year-Old Candidate Caught Using Steroids During Physical Test, Investigation Underway | lenovo

Mira-Bhayandar: A day after three aspirants appearing for the physical efficiency test in the constable recruitment process for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police force were caught in possession of empty syringes and bottles of suspected stimulants / steroids, another year-old candidate was caught red handed while using performance enhancing substance on Sunday.

The physical efficiency test for male candidates which includes-throw ball game (10 marks), 1600 mt. (30 marks) and 100 mt. sprint (10 marks) is being conducted at the police ground in Poonam Garden area of Mira Road. During vigilance police personnel spotted a candidate injecting himself with a stimulant at around 7:30 am.

The candidate was identified as-Amoghsidh Ashok Mhamane (26). A day earlier three aspiring constables were found to be in possession of four empty syringes and bottles of mephentermine sulphate injection (IP 30 mg) during the inspection process to check the belongings before allowing entry to the ground.

The discoveries were immediately reported to senior officials, following which an offence under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 511 (attempting to commit offence) of the IPC and relevant provisions under the Beauty and Cosmetics Act was registered at the Mira Road police station against all the four candidates who are residents of villages in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Solapur.

Mephentermine is banned for its use as a performance-enhancing drug in competitive sports. Due to performance enhancement, use of mephentermine has become popular with aspirants to qualify for physical examinations during various recruitment processes. The candidates allegedly intended to use these substances as stimulants to enhance their stamina for the competitive sporting events.

“While the candidates stand disqualified, investigations were on to ascertain the source of the injections structurally related to amphetamines (stimulants).” confirmed additional police commissioner- Shrikant Pathak. Meanwhile medical samples have been sent to the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories in Kalina, reports of which are being awaited. As per the recruitment rules, doping or consuming stimulants/ steroids is a punishable offense.

Race for 231 Posts: 6,051 Out of 8,423 Applicants Appear for Physical Test.

Notably, a total of 8,423 aspirants including 1,523 females had applied for the drive to recruit 231 constables in the MBVV police force, with an average of 36 applicants competing for each post. However only 6,051 including 4,877 male and 1,174 female candidates registered their participation. This apart from 89 ex-servicemen and an equal number of aspirants under the sportsperson quota. 374 aspirants had applied for multiple posts. The physical tests which were completed on Monday. The results will be declared on Tuesday and the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a written examination on 7, July. After scrutiny of documents, the final list of selected aspirants will be announced, officials said.