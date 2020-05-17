MBMC’s recovery rate rises to 68 per cent

In a welcome relief for citizens as well as the civic administration, the recovery rate of coronavirus patients has witnessed a steady rise in the twin city for the past couple of days. 41 more patients were discharged from the designated COVID-19 hospitals in the past two days.

As per official statistics, this has taken the total number of discharged patients to 213. The recovery rate now hovers around 68 per cent in the twin city, which is said to be much higher than other neighbouring regions including Vasai, Virar, Palghar, Mumbai and Thane.

21 new cases were reported on Saturday. With the latest additions, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now reached 312. With 213 people recovering from the virus, the number of active cases has come down to 90. Two men, including a 32-year-old tailor and a 38-year-old accountant from Bhayandar who worked in Mumbai, succumbed while undergoing treatment for the infection, as the death tally now stands at nine.

Notably, a large number of cases registered by MBMC’s health department in the past couple of days included those who were reported to be linked directly or indirectly to patients or those who had workplaces in Mumbai, which shares its border with Kashimira. The civic administration has now sought detailed information from office bearers of housing societies about residents who have been travelling to Mumbai and its suburbs.