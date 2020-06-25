MBMC total cases surge to 2,573

Bhayadar: The coronagraph of the twin city has continued to witness a massive upward trend as 92 more people tested positive on Monday.

With the latest additions, the total number of coronavirus cumulative positive cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has climbed to 2,573. Moreover, three more deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 119.

Meanwhile, eighty-nine people fully recovered from the infection and were discharged from designated hospitals, bringing the number of active cases to 1004. A total of 1,450 patients have managed to win the battle against deadly coronavirus.

According to official information on Covid-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 7,031 swab tests till Wednesday. Among these, 4,136 people tested negative, 2,573 persons tested positive even as reports of 322 people were still awaited from the designated laboratories. 29 out of the 92 patients who tested positive were unlinked and were reported from new areas, while 63 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.