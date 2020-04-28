MBMC neta won't take salary for 28 months

Mumbai: To show his support to the battle against the deadly coronavirus, BJP corporator Ganesh Shetty has voluntarily decided not draw his honorarium and other perks from the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for the next 28 months, which is remainder tenure of the civic House until August 2022.

Shetty has officially informed the municipal commissioner about his decision. Apart from other perks, the MBMC doles out Rs.10,000 as honorarium to the corporators every month.

Another BJP corporator and former standing committee chairman, Advocate Ravi Vyas had also to foreswear his pay for the next six months. But their other counterparts, from the party and the opposition are yet to be similarly inspired.

Both corporators have suggested the civic administration should initiate austerity measures and start trimming expenses. The civic body could save crores of rupees and make budgetary allocations to battle coronavirus if other corporators of the party also followed suit. -