MBMC clerk caught taking bribe by ACB

Bhayandar: A clerk attached to the citizen facilitation centre (CFC) of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) landed in the custody of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Friday afternoon.

The accused who has been identified as Nitin Mansingh Rathod (49), a resident of Virar, had demanded the bribe to provide a birth certificate sought by the complainant through an official application.

In response to a complaint registered by the aggrieved with the Thane unit of ACB on Thursday, a team led by police inspector Manoj Prajapati, laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while he was accepting the bribe money at MBMC’s main administrative building in Bhayandar (West) at around 2 pm on Friday.

Apart from being a clerk (class III), Rathod held the charge of a deputy registrar of the crucial department that deals with the registration and issuance of births and death certificates. The arrest of another civic employee while taking bribe has once again exposed the fact that the malaise of bribery and corruption runs deep in MBMC's system.

While more middlemen and contractual staffers are under the scanner for their alleged involvement in the bribe for documents case, a case under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused, who has been remanded to custody.