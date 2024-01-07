Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited Marks 250th Anniversary With Grand Mazdock Mumbai 10K Run Challenge

Vijay Gohil

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) celebrated its 250th anniversary with the Mazdock Mumbai 10K Run Challenge on Sunday.

The event, held at Azad Maidan, brought together more than 3,000 runners.

The run, flagged off at 6.30am by former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar, covered landmarks including Churchgate Station, Oval Maidan, the National Centre for Performing Arts and the Bombay High Court.

More than Rs 5 lakh in prizes was awarded to the runners in various categories.

Vijay Gohil

The Chairman and Managing Director of MDL, Sanjeev Singhal, applauded the hard work and long hours of training that brought all the runners together.

“We are thrilled to witness the overwhelming response to the Mazdock Mumbai 10K Run. It’s heartening to see people of all ages coming together to celebrate health, wellness and our maritime history. May the spirit of this event continue to inspire us at MDL to strive for excellence for next 250 years and beyond,” he said.

Vijay Gohil

“I congratulate all the participants for completing the run and showcasing their physical fitness, which in turn boosts their mental strength and keeps them alert. Mazdock Mumbai 10K Run is a testament to our commitment to a healthy and active lifestyle,” Vengsarkar said during the prize distribution ceremony.

The first edition of the Mazdock Mumbai 10K Run witnessed a strong turnout, with participants receiving goodie bags containing a premium dri-fit T-shirt, water sipper, bandana and a waist pouch. Finishers in both the 10K and 3K categories were awarded medals.