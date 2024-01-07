Maha Governor Ramesh Bais Takes Part In Armed Forces Veterans Day Parade In Mumbai (IN PICS)

By: Aditi Thakur | January 07, 2024
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais participated in the parade organised to mark Armed Forces Veterans Day on Sunday, January 7.
Governor of Maharashtra/ X
Governor Ramesh Bais flagged off the 3rd edition of the parade from Nariman Point, Mumbai.
Governor of Maharashtra/ X
Governor Bais greeted the war veterans, veer naris, and ex-servicemen from the armed forces and marched with them.
Governor of Maharashtra/ X
Over 500 veterans marched on Marine Drive, including gallantry awardees from all three services of the Indian Armed Forces.
Governor of Maharashtra/ X
The parade's goal is to raise awareness among citizens about the glorious contribution of veterans to the country.
ANI
During the Armed Forces Veterans Day parade, a Navy veteran said that the march could motivate youth to join the military forces.
Governor of Maharashtra/ X
The march generated immense enthusiasm among Mumbai residents, who witnessed over 500 veterans.
ANI
Every year, ceremonies honouring ex-servicemen and their families are held to celebrate Armed Forces Veterans Day.
ANI
Thanks For Reading!