Maharashtra Governor Emphasizes Transformative Potential Of National Education Policy At Sandip University Convocation

Sandip University, a private university located in Nashik, Maharashtra | sandipuniversity.edu.in

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais emphasized the transformative potential of the National Education Policy (NEP), stating that it has been designed based on oriental India’s scientific knowledge and wisdom, according to a report by Times of India. Governor Bais made these remarks during the first convocation of Sandip University, where he presented certificates to several graduate and post-graduate students.

He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to making India a "Vikasit Bharat" by 2047 and emphasized the crucial role students play in achieving this national goal. Governor Bais underscored the significance of the new education policy, noting that it is rooted in the knowledge, traditions, and cultural values of the country. The NEP, according to him, places special emphasis on unlocking the creative potential inherent in every individual and has the potential to guide the next generation towards achieving the set goals.

Bais encourages students to pursue knowledge and talent

Governor Bais encouraged students to pursue knowledge and talent, urging them to give their best in all their endeavors. He advised them not to be disheartened by failures and emphasized that overcoming shortcomings will lead to success.

Sandip Jha, the chairman of Sandip University, joined in the address, urging students to set goals and work towards them for success. Overall, the Governor's message highlighted the positive impact of the NEP on India's education system and its potential to contribute to the nation's development.