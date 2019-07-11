Matunga builder jumps to death from 15th floor

<p><strong>Mumbai:</strong> A 56-year-old builder from Matunga, Mukesh Savla, committed suicide by jumping from his 15th floor residence on Wednesday afternoon. Savla, a resident of Lakshmi Niketan CHS, jumped from the balcony of his 15th floor house around 3 pm on Wednesday. According to police, the security guard of the building heard a loud thud. </p><p>When he ran to check, he found Savla's body lying in a pool of blood. Savla was then rushed to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. The builder is survived by his wife. Matunga Police, who are investigating the case, have not found any suicide note. "We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and begun </p><p>investigation," said an officer from the Matunga police station. The building in which Savla resided was one of his own projects. According to police, Savla was under depression due to financial losses and this may have caused him to take the extreme step.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>