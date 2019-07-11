Mumbai

Updated on IST

Matunga builder jumps to death from 15th floor

By Staff Reporter

A 56-year-old builder from Matunga, Mukesh Savla, committed suicide by jumping from his 15th floor residence on Wednesday afternoon. Savla, a resident of Lakshmi Niketan CHS, jumped from the balcony of his 15th floor house around 3 pm on Wednesday.

