Massive fire guts guest house in Bhayandar; no casualties reported

Fortunately no casualties were reported even as goods including furniture and façade worth more than Rs 22 lakh were gutted in the fire.

It took more than four hours for the five tenders and 11 firefighters led by on-duty station officer-Sadanand Patil from the Mira Bhyanadar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to douse the flames. Although the exac t cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and officially confirmed by the authorities, it is suspected that an electric short circuit apparently sparked the blaze.

The building is owned by a former BJP corporator in the MBMC.