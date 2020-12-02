Massive fire guts guest house in Bhayandar; no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a three-storeyed commercial building in the Navghar Road area of Bhayandar (east) at around 5 am on Wednesday. An eatery on the ground floor and the Om Sai Guest House - a lodging facility housed on the upper floors were engulfed in flames.
Fortunately no casualties were reported even as goods including furniture and façade worth more than Rs 22 lakh were gutted in the fire.
It took more than four hours for the five tenders and 11 firefighters led by on-duty station officer-Sadanand Patil from the Mira Bhyanadar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to douse the flames. Although the exac t cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and officially confirmed by the authorities, it is suspected that an electric short circuit apparently sparked the blaze.
The building is owned by a former BJP corporator in the MBMC.
