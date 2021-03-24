Massive COVID-19 spike in Pune: PMC records 3509 COVID-19 cases; 1865 in Pimpri Chinchwad

In a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 3,509 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its caseload to 2,44,343.

According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,114 with 24 new fatalities.

A total of 1,410 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,12,714.

As of now, there are 26,515 active COVID-19 cases.