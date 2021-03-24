Massive COVID-19 spike in Pune: PMC records 3509 COVID-19 cases; 1865 in Pimpri Chinchwad

In a massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 3,509 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its caseload to 2,44,343.
According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,114 with 24 new fatalities.
A total of 1,410 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,12,714.
As of now, there are 26,515 active COVID-19 cases.
Besides, 1,865 new cases were found in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).
In all, Pune district reported 6,741 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its case count to 4,86,262. The death toll in the district reached 9,682 with 42 patients succumbing to the infection during this period.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 31,855 new COVID-19 cases. This is the highest single-day surge in the state since the pandemic outbreak last year. The previous highest single-day surge was of 30,535 cases, which was recorded on Saturday, March 21.
95 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 53,684. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.09%. 15,098 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 22,62,593. The recovery rate in the state stands at 88.21%.
Currently, 12,68,064 people are in home quarantine and 13,499 people are in institutional quarantine. The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 2,47,299.
